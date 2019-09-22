Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lynn Pontius. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 (352)-489-2429 Memorial service 11:00 AM Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lynn Pontius, 77, died on Monday September 2, 2019 at Advent Hospital in Ocala, FL. He was born on January 7, 1942 in Canton, Ohio. Growing up Michael's family lived in Ohio, Virginia, Indiana and Florida. He was the son to the late Wilson Jay Pontius and Phyllis Irene (Pontius).

Michael attended Elementary Schools in Inverness and Clermont, FL, Madison Jr. High School, Plant High School and University of South Florida with 60 credit hours in Accounting, all in Tampa, FL. Mike also played trumpet in the Plant H.S. band and enjoyed singing along with the music of the times. He enlisted in the United States

Mike was working for Automatic Data Processing in Tampa in 1963 when he got married. That job ended when the owner passed away and the company folded. Mike went to 7-11 Corporation as clerk and store manager until 1967, during which time his two daughters were born. "He joked that the first girl was the milkman's daughter and the second one was the bread man's daughter." In 1968 Mike joined the McGraw-Edison Company in north Tampa, first in the assembly plant, then in the accounting department. He then joined the new time study department where he remained until the company moved out of state in 1976. During his nine years at McGraw-Edison, Mike's son was born. Mike and a fellow employee went to work for Square D Corporation in St. Petersburg, FL. until 1978 when his former boss at McGraw-Edison asked him to join him at Essilor of America in St. Petersburg, FL to help build a cost accounting department. Mike worked at Essilor for the next twenty-three years before retiring.

Favorite pastimes in his life were bowling, woodworking, doing jigsaw puzzles, sports including refereeing his son's soccer league, and playing golf – his favorite game. After retirement, Michael volunteered in Fraternal and Charitable organizations including Florida Kiwanis Dist. 8, Division 8- Lt. Governor, Dunnellon Kiwanis Club President, Secretary, and Treasurer for fifteen years, and Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association Treasurer for three years. He truly enjoyed helping others and his community.

Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Duane Henry Pontius and his sister, Evelyn Irene Pontius McQuagge Weidlich.

He leaves behind his wife of fifty- six years, Jewel Smith Pontius; his children, Cynthia Pontius Kee (Chuck), Laura Pontius Dulong (Bruce) and Jason Jay Pontius (Kelly); his brother, Wilson Jay Pontius, Jr. (Bobbie Anne), Tampa, FL; his grandchildren, Aaron Hull, Robert Kee, Michael Kee, Hayden Marie Pontius, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services celebrating Michael's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon Chapel. Following the service everyone is invited to stay and continue to visit with light refreshments in the funeral home parlor.

In lieu of flowers, Michael's family prefers memorial donations to be made in his memory to Florida Kiwanis District 8, Division 8, C/O Richard Sanvenero, Lt. Governor, Division 8, P.O. Box 15564, Brooksville, FL 34604.

