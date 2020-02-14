Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Maciejewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Maciejewski, 52, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Lecanto, Fl. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Agnes Maciejewski.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Carol, son Jacob, daughter Kathrine Maciejewski. Brothers David and Mark Maciejewski along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael was a graduate of Temple University with a Pedorthics degree. Michael was the 3rd generation owner of a Mike's Shoe Repair business that had been operating since 1929 and had success from Ohio to Florida for 91 years.

Michael was an outstanding & successful musician. Playing as a hobby and professionally for over 37 years in various regional acts in Ohio, along with being an accomplished studio musician. Michael's life, his talents, his heart, this gentlemen, will be missed by anyone who knew him.

Contributions can be made to his great nephew, Logan Maciejewski, 16, a cancer survivor at:

