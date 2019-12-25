Michael Ray Brown, 70 was born on March 29, 1949 in Atlanta Georgia.
Died December 22, 2019 in his hometown of Crystal River, FL.
Staff Sergeant in US Army and served two terms in Vietnam.
Visitation and funeral to be held at Crystal River United Methodist church on Friday, December 27, 2019; 10-11 am visitation, service at 11am.
The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the or the Crystal River United Methodist Bethel Chapel.
Mike was greeted in heaven by:
His father and mother Bobby Ray and Elizabeth Ann Brown
His brother John Scott Brown
Mike will be missed by:
His wife of 43 years Donnie DeVane Brown
His daughter Lori Meeks (Matthew)
His daughter Leslie Bollin (Nicholos)
6 Grandchildren: Elizabeth Meeks, Elaina Meeks, Garrett Meeks, Isabella Bollin, Alivia Meeks, Charlotte Meeks
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019