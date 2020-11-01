Michael Robert Maddox passed away on September 23, 2020. He was 68.
Born April 30, 1952, Michael lived with his family in Fremont, OH, Provo, UT, and Napoleon, OH.
After graduating from Fremont Ross High School, Mike attended Ohio Northern University. His life-long passion for photography then led him to the esteemed Brooks Institute of Photography in California. He held various photography jobs before joining Helix, LTD in Chicago in 1976.
Mike saw opportunities in the emerging digital imaging revolution and worked with several on-line round tables, experimenting and expanding the capabilities of the then-new PhotoShop. After earning his MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he joined Prairie State College as a professor of Art and Graphic Communications, where he modernized the curriculum and facilities for his students.
He retired in 2018 as Chair, Fine and Applied Arts. His hobbies included scooter/bike riding, cooking and, of course, photography.
Mike was active in local politics and community service through which he met and married the love of his life, Cynthia Parry. Together they built a happy life together, remodeling apartments, then condos, and homes. All featured professional grade kitchens as Mike was an exceptional chef. Finally, Mike and Cynthia became parents to two daughters, Katherine and Patricia.
In December of 2011, Mike lost his love and partner and Katherine and Patricia their mother when Cynthia passed away too young.
Soon after his retirement, Mike relocated to Crystal River, Florida, to help care for his mother, Patricia Maddox Daniels, where he enjoyed photographing local wildlife, playing bridge, and visiting friends and family.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Katherine of Niles, MI, and Patricia of Homewood, IL, grandchildren Ryland, Breyden, Arizona, and another on the way; his mother, Patricia Maddox Daniels, brothers, David Maddox (Mindy), John Maddox (Laurie), Mark Maddox (Lauren), Matthew Maddox (Lisa); stepbrothers Doug Daniels and Larry Daniels.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Maddox, his wife Cynthia, stepbrothers David and Paul Daniels and stepfather Carl Daniels.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.