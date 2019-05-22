|
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Michael F. Rosenberg, age 51, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Father Mike Lydon officiating.
The family will receive friends from until 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM , at the Beverly Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral Home.com. He was born December 6, 1967 in Cleveland, OH, son of Arnold and Dorothy. He died May 18, 2019 in Inverness, FL. He moved to Inverness from Merritt Island.
Mr. Rosenberg was preceded in death by father, Arnold Rosenberg; and brother, Greg Rosenberg. Survivors include mother, Dotti, and stepfather, Larry Mauk, of Beverly Hills, FL; brothers, Richard Rosenberg of Palm Harbor, and Christopher Rose of Ocoee; sisters, Susan McDonald of Cocoa, and Rosanne Purvis of Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 22, 2019