Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Rosenberg


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Rosenberg Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Michael F. Rosenberg, age 51, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Father Mike Lydon officiating.
The family will receive friends from until 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM , at the Beverly Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral Home.com. He was born December 6, 1967 in Cleveland, OH, son of Arnold and Dorothy. He died May 18, 2019 in Inverness, FL. He moved to Inverness from Merritt Island.
Mr. Rosenberg was preceded in death by father, Arnold Rosenberg; and brother, Greg Rosenberg. Survivors include mother, Dotti, and stepfather, Larry Mauk, of Beverly Hills, FL; brothers, Richard Rosenberg of Palm Harbor, and Christopher Rose of Ocoee; sisters, Susan McDonald of Cocoa, and Rosanne Purvis of Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now