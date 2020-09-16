Michael Welch
Maggie Valley, Michael Stephen Welch, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Elizabeth House.
Michael was born on March 13, 1949 in Los Angeles, California to Stanley and Emma Lou Welch. Michael grew up in California and graduated from Chino High School. He completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Kentucky in May 1976. After graduation, he worked as a Licensed Dentist for the Public Health Service in Miami, Florida. He completed his military career as a Captain in the Army and a Lieutenant in the Navy.
His first private dental practice was in Key Biscayne, Florida. Subsequent private practices included Tampa, Bellaire, Spring Hill, New Port Richey and Crystal River, Florida. Dr. Welch practiced dentistry for over 42 years and was held in high regard from his professional associates and patients.
Michael was a loving husband and father of two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth and Devin Michelle. While the girls attended St. Patricks Catholic School, Michael became the school's PTA President. He was very active in school fundraisers and extra-curricular activities. Michael was a very involved parent and never stopped supporting his daughters in all their endeavors.
Michael's personal interests were golfing, football and traveling the world. His friends and acquaintances would describe him as a kind, caring and very intelligent man.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Welch; dedicated daughters, Devin Sinha and Sarah Shields; admiring sons-in-law, Dr. Aneesh Sinha and Christopher Shields; his stepchildren, Joshua and Amber Brunner will miss him along with his grandchildren, Chase and Alice. Many fun times will also be cherished by his friends, Michael, Allen, Catherine and Sherry.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Father Becket Soule officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed and is accessible through Michael's obituary on the Wells Funeral Home website to facilitate the ongoing focus on community safety and health.
The care of Michael has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.