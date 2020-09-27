Michael W. Pinter, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior Sept. 22, 2020 after a long brave and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by seven sisters and one brother, three children and seven grandchildren and a loving partner of 10 yrs.

He retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel, an Air Force F-15 pilot for 28 years.

A good Catholic from the beginning as an altar boy, going on to being an active member with the Knights of Columbus with St. Sylvester's Catholic Church in Navarre, Florida.

He has resided for the past ten years here in Crystal River Village. He was a good neighbor and always there with a helping hand and a few lousy jokes to keep his friends laughing.

We will all miss him so much.

A Celebration of his Life will be at Crystal River Village Clubhouse on October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with full military honors.

He loved his friends, family and his country and was proud to have served in the military.

He loved the ending to a Warrior's Prayer," "Sing your death song and die like a hero going home." R.I.P.

