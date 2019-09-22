|
|
Michael Young, 72, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Tues., Sept. 17, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers, Crystal River, Florida. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, he was born July 21, 1947 to Jack E. and Jeanne C. (Focks) Young, and moved to Miami, Florida as a boy of 4 years old in 1951. Michael, a carpenter and general contractor by profession from an early age, then moved to Citrus County in 1977, where he continued his own business as Michael Young General Contractor, responsible for building many homes on the Homosassa River. Michael was known as a man who worked hard, played hard, and always lived his life to the fullest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John E. Young. He is survived by his son, Michael Patrick Young, Lecanto, Florida; granddaughters Kristin Young Studley (husband Jay), Dunnellon, Florida and Brittany A. Young, Lecanto, Florida; great grandchildren Everett Michael Studley and Elijah King Lamendola; half sisters Jackie and Mollie Young, both of upstate New York; Healther Young McCarthy of Maryland and his first cousin, Terry Focks. Arrangements entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019