Michael Zupansic

On July 5, 2020 our Sargent Major peacefully passed away to join our Heavenly Father. Leaving Sharon, his wife of 40 years, daughter Michelle Rapp, Son Michael C (Peg), stepdaughters Jodel (Tony) Ryan and Lori Gonzaley. 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He served 26 years in the Army after retiring he and Sharon completely remodeled the family home in Illinois and then they built a house on the river in Hernando. Along with traveling in their RV to all 48 states. He will always be loved and missed.
He will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Inverness chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling arrangements.
