Michelle Marie Strickland, 42, of Chassahowitzka, FL, went home to Jesus on February 5, 2020.
Michelle was born on September 26, 1977 to Robert "Bobby" and Vickie Strickland in Ocala, FL. She was a 1994 Lecanto High School graduate and attended the College of Central Florida. She had a deep appreciation for family and tradition and enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She especially enjoyed traveling to the mountains of North Carolina and gem mining while there. She had a heart for helping others and volunteered at a local homeless shelter and made blankets for the homeless.
Michelle is survived in death by her parents, Bobby and Vickie Strickland of Chassahowitzka, FL; sister, Melanie Dryden (Kenny) of Lecanto, FL; niece, Parker Dryden of Lecanto, FL; grandmother, Lucille Strickland of Chassahowitzka, FL along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Richard "Dick" Strickland and David "DJ" McDonald of Chassahowitzka, FL; grandmother, Betty Jean McDonald of Chassahowitzka, FL and uncles, Joel McDonald of Miami, FL and David Strickland of Chassahowitzka, FL.
A Celebration of Michelle's Life will be held at Christian Center Church in Homosassa, FL from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on a later date at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christian Center Church in honor of her memory. Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020