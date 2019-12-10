Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Rene Colburn. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Hernando Church of the Nazarene 2101 N. Florida Avenue Hernando , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Rene' Colburn

Born March 16, 1974

Died: December 2, 2019

Michelle passed away in Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Health as a result of a chronic illness.

She was born in South Weymouth, MA and resided in West Bridgewater, MA until the 6th grade. She then moved to Abington, MA, where she graduated from high school and attended University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA. As an adult she moved to Oakland, CA and enjoyed a career as a massage therapist and personnel trainer in a spa. She resided in Oakland, CA until 2008, when she was diagnosed with ependymomal (nerve) cancer. As a result of three neuro surgeries, she became a paraplegic and became wheelchair bound. In 2009, we were blessed to have Michelle move into our home and lives.

She kept several lifelong friends from her youth in MA and met and maintained many more from FL. She enjoyed travelling cross country in the family RV, archery, going to church, reading, gambling, working out her upper body at the gym, going out to dinner with her friends and meeting and talking with anyone and everyone.

She loved life, judged no-one, was very loving and forgiving and will be greatly missed by all, who knew her. She is survived by her mom, Marie, her dad, Paul, her brother, P.J. (Scottsdale, AZ), her sister-in-law, Janae and her niece, Hailey, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She has gone home to be with Jesus, and our hearts ache to see her and other family members once again.

A memorial service in celebration of Michelle's life will be held at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00PM. The church address is 2101 N. Florida Avenue in Hernando Florida. The zip code is 34442. A collation for family and close friends will follow the service in the adjacent recreation hall.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019

