Michelle Selby

Michelle D. Selby, 51, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Wed., June 17, 2020 at Shands Hospital at University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida.
A native of Lewiston, Maine, she was born Oct. 12, 1968 to Thomas and Lois (Caouette) Taylor, one of three children. Michelle graduated from Leavitt Area High School in Turner, Maine and through her love of learning, Michelle earned four college degrees, three of them in post graduate studies. Mrs. Selby earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois; her first Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida; her second Master's Degree in School Guidance Counseling from Webster University and finally her Educational Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Assessment from the University of West Florida.
Michelle moved to this area from Illinois in 2000 and was an educator for over 20 years, serving at Citrus Springs Middle School, Citrus Springs, FL (2000-2006), West Port High School, Ocala, FL (2006-2009) and at Crystal River High School, Crystal River, FL from 2009 until her passing. Michelle will be forever remembered as an educator who loved her students and her fellow teachers.
She enjoyed hanging out with her friends; spending time with her beloved husband of 17 & ½ years, Ryan Selby, and their two dogs; and staying home and connecting with people online. Michelle could always make people smile with her gift of wit. She enjoyed reading and was an excellent writer.
In addition to her husband Ryan, Michelle is survived by her parents, Thomas and Lois Taylor of Georgia; siblings Steven and Brian Taylor; her mother and father-in-law Mike and Lynn Selby of Crystal River, Florida; her two daughters: Stacey Bradley (husband Elijah) of Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania and Natasha Pettiford (husband Devin) of Lubbock, Texas; and a grandson, Elias Bradley, of Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, Florida from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., where a Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Brad Bressen officiating. Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.