Mike Oesterle, a well-known tax consultant and Miami native, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 16 at his home in Palm Bay. He was 67.
For his many clients, Mike's wry humor and amiable candor eased the annual pain of paying their income taxes. His demeanor was more like a gregarious bartender than an accountant but, come April, he was sharp, thorough and unsparingly honest.
Burly and big-hearted, Mike was always at heart a Florida kid. He loved boating, motorcycles, and - above all - his family and multitude of friends.
He attended Miami Military Academy and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. He went to Miami-Dade Community College and eventually took over Oesterle & Company, the successful tax-consulting business founded by his father, Ralph. Mike's mother, Clara, was for many years a Miami-Dade Commissioner, and played a big role in launching the county's Metrorail transit system.
In 2002, Mike moved from Miami to Crystal River on the Gulf Coast, a part of Florida that he loved. Fourteen years later, he relocated to Palm Bay in order to be closer to his grandchildren. After setting up an office on his property, he happily informed clients that he'd reduced his daily commute to a very short walk.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Clara Oesterle, and two sisters, Patricia Oesterle and Robin Storkersen.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Oesterle Medina (and her husband Nelly), of Palm Bay; his son, Brian Oesterle (and his wife Michelle), of Palm Bay; grandchildren, Destiny Medina, Trinity Medina, Brian M. Oesterle, Madelyn Oesterle, Hailey Nelson, and Anthony Nelson; sister, Jacki Cooper (and her husband Ronald), of New Fairfield, CT; brother, Eddy Oesterle (and his partner Missy Glover), of Crystal River; nieces, Dawn Allen (and her husband Jay), of Oxford CT, and Kay Caraballo, of Danbury, CT; nephews, Tor Storkersen, of Crystal River, and Chris Storkersen (and his partner Ashley Feger), of Jacksonville; great nieces, Nicole Caraballo, Cooper Allen, and Scarlet Storkersen; great nephews, Brandon Caraballo and Carter Allen; dear friend, Patricia Walker and numerous cousins and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's memory to a charity of your choice
.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 pm in the Rotary Park at Suntree, at 6495 U.S. 1 in Rockledge.
There will be a small ceremony at 1 pm, but friends can come and go as they please.
The attire is casual Florida Keys-style, of course, because Mike wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.