The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Mildred Mary Rogers , age 98, formerly of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 12:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.

She died on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Hernando, Florida. Interment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, Florida. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Wednesday at the Beverly Hills Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store