Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL
Millie Naomi Shively


1934 - 2019
Millie Naomi Shively Obituary
Millie Naomi Shively, 85 of Crystal River passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at her home with loving family by her side.
She was born February 13, 1934 in Narcoossee, FL to John Webster and Lottie (Evans) Hart and came to Crystal River at the age of 3. She was of the Christian faith.
Many years ago she had been a cattle rancher, a restaurant owner and drove a school bus for Citrus County Schools.
Spending time with and taking care of her family came first and foremost in her life.
She is survived by her sons, Earl and Frankie Beville and her daughter Leila Kay Beville, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Monday December 23rd in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River with Pastor Lloyd Bertine presiding.
Visitation is from 12:00 Noon until service time. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto.
Arrangements are under the Direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River..
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
