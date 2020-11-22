Millie Rubio aka "Titi Mimi", 80 of Beverly Hills, Fl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15th, under the loving care of HPH Hospice in Lecanto.
Titi Mimi was born on Sept 20, 1940 in Manhattan, NY.
Her parents, who preceded her in death, were Carmen Santiago Rubio of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and Miguel Angel (Mike) Rubio of Guadalajara, Mexico.
She was a polished child prodigy playing originally composed piano pieces in Carnegie Hall at the age of 9. She also loved Mexican Folklore and was a dancer and castanet player with various Mexican troupes.
Titi Mimi was a loving aunt to Toni-Michelle Rubio, Kristina, Dan, and Melissa Moreno, doing many arts and crafts, taking them to Vacation Bible School, and many walks to the Jiffy Store when they were kids. She loved playing piano and was very good at teaching people how to play the piano.
Titi Mimi was a social butterfly enjoying walks with friends, playing bingo, and always doing arts and crafts when she lived at Crystal River Health and Rehab before she was hospitalized. She loved Jesus and attended Shepherd of the Hills as of late. Millie loved Elvis and knew every song and movie he made.
She is survived by her sisters Sandra A. Rubio of Lakeland and Elaine Diesing (David) of Beverly Hills, Fl. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews in Citrus County, Kissimmee, New York, and California. A celebration of life is being planned for January 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations directly to Move to Empower at www.movetoempower.org
which is a non profit organization that Titi Mimi's niece founded serving women and children in poor communities.
