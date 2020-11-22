1/1
Millie "Titi Mimi" Rubio
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie Rubio aka "Titi Mimi", 80 of Beverly Hills, Fl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15th, under the loving care of HPH Hospice in Lecanto.
Titi Mimi was born on Sept 20, 1940 in Manhattan, NY.
Her parents, who preceded her in death, were Carmen Santiago Rubio of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and Miguel Angel (Mike) Rubio of Guadalajara, Mexico.
She was a polished child prodigy playing originally composed piano pieces in Carnegie Hall at the age of 9. She also loved Mexican Folklore and was a dancer and castanet player with various Mexican troupes.
Titi Mimi was a loving aunt to Toni-Michelle Rubio, Kristina, Dan, and Melissa Moreno, doing many arts and crafts, taking them to Vacation Bible School, and many walks to the Jiffy Store when they were kids. She loved playing piano and was very good at teaching people how to play the piano.
Titi Mimi was a social butterfly enjoying walks with friends, playing bingo, and always doing arts and crafts when she lived at Crystal River Health and Rehab before she was hospitalized. She loved Jesus and attended Shepherd of the Hills as of late. Millie loved Elvis and knew every song and movie he made.
She is survived by her sisters Sandra A. Rubio of Lakeland and Elaine Diesing (David) of Beverly Hills, Fl. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews in Citrus County, Kissimmee, New York, and California. A celebration of life is being planned for January 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations directly to Move to Empower at www.movetoempower.org which is a non profit organization that Titi Mimi's niece founded serving women and children in poor communities.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved