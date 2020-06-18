Millieage "Peter" Chester Jr.
Mr. Millieage "Peter" Chester Jr., 85 of Inverness, Florida passed away on June 9, 2020. He was educated in the Citrus County School System. Mr. Chester worked for the Miami Herald for 30 years and was a excellent provider for his family.
Millieage is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Mary Lawson-Chester; 5 children, Beverly Pinder, Deborah Chester, Gerald O. Chester (Myra), Tina Chester and Alfonso Bellemy (Nikki).
Wake Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Citadel of Life Cathedral, 225 N. Seminole Ave. Inverness, Fl. From 5-7pm and Celebration of life will follow on Saturday, June 20, 2020,11am at First Assembly of God, 402 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Fl. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Wake
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Citadel of Life Cathedral
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
