Mr. Millieage "Peter" Chester Jr., 85 of Inverness, Florida passed away on June 9, 2020. He was educated in the Citrus County School System. Mr. Chester worked for the Miami Herald for 30 years and was a excellent provider for his family.
Millieage is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Mary Lawson-Chester; 5 children, Beverly Pinder, Deborah Chester, Gerald O. Chester (Myra), Tina Chester and Alfonso Bellemy (Nikki).
Wake Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Citadel of Life Cathedral, 225 N. Seminole Ave. Inverness, Fl. From 5-7pm and Celebration of life will follow on Saturday, June 20, 2020,11am at First Assembly of God, 402 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Fl. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Millieage is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Mary Lawson-Chester; 5 children, Beverly Pinder, Deborah Chester, Gerald O. Chester (Myra), Tina Chester and Alfonso Bellemy (Nikki).
Wake Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Citadel of Life Cathedral, 225 N. Seminole Ave. Inverness, Fl. From 5-7pm and Celebration of life will follow on Saturday, June 20, 2020,11am at First Assembly of God, 402 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Fl. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.