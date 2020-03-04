Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Wilder Funeral Home
Homosassa, FL
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344

Milton J. "Doc" Meyer


1930 - 2020
Milton J. "Doc" Meyer Obituary
Milton J. "Doc" Meyer, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., March 1, 2020 at his home. A native of Water Valley, NY, he was born Oct. 17, 1930 to Clarence and Grace (Ahrens) Miller, one of four children. Doc, as he was known to everyone, was a frame carpenter by profession and was the former owner and operator of Meyer Framing, Inc. in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Meyer moved to Homosassa in 2015 from Bluffton, and had been a resident of South Carolina for 43 years, including residence in Hilton Head. Doc's passions in his life were fishing and being outdoors, horses and motorcycles. He was also a member of Crystal River Loyal Order of Moose #2013.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by two brothers; Clarence "Bud" Meyer and Robert "Bobby" Meyer; son-in-law Kenneth Konstabel and brother-in-law Richard Solak. Doc is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marie E. Meyer of Homosassa, FL; his five children: David Meyer (wife Anita), Stafford, VA; Laura Konstabel, East Aurora, NY; Patricia Radnoff (husband Dennis), Beaufort, SC; Donald Meyer (wife Cecilia), Hilton Head, SC and Pamela Corbitt (husband Randall), Beaufort, SC; twin sister Joyce Solak, Alleghany, NY: grandchildren Jacob (wife Ashley), Krystal Heaton (husband Jacob), Mallory, Marshall (wife Selena), Ainsley, Megan and Elizabeth and great grandchildren Aidan, Sawyer, Saylor, River, Roslyn, Evelyn, Nico and Cora.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, Florida will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home,
Homosassa, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
