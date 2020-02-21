Monika G. Swank went home to her heavenly Father on Friday, February 14, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany on December 14, 1953.
Monika was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, William W. Swank, Jr, of 37 years, two children, Will and Sabreena, two step children, Shellee and Penney, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fort Cooper Baptist Church. Arrangements by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020