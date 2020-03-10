|
Morna Louise Elhage of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on March 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Morna was born on December 21, 1932 in Fulton, NY to the late Francis and Morna Marie (Vaughn) Robinson. She was married to her loving husband Francis for 56 years until his passing on December 16, 2006. Morna and Francis made Citrus County, FL their home in 1993 after relocating from Fulton, NY. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution for over 60 years. She had a special interest in genealogy and enjoyed reading in her spare time. Morna was also a longtime volunteer at the Homosassa Wildlife Park in Homosassa, FL. She enjoyed meeting new people, socializing and made new friends wherever she went.
Those left to mourn Morna's passing include her son, Jay F. Elhage, Sr and his wife Donna of Fulton, NY; daughter, Kaye Mason of Fulton, NY; sister, Beatrice Walker of Utica, NY; grandchildren: Nicole, Jay Jr., Amanda, Joey, Desiree, David, Ruth Ann; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Morna was preceded in death by her daughter, Faye Marie Elhage; her son in-law, Robert Mason; grandson, Robert Mason, Jr.; and brother, Arthur Vaughn.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness at 11:00 AM and will be conducted by Reverend Jim Capps. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020