MoseDouglas "Doug" Sirmons, 77, a resident of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto. He was born on March 11, 1942 to the late Alvin and Mary Alice (Mathis) Sirmons in Nashville, GA. Doug served in the Army from 1963-67 and spent most of his time in Germany as a surveyor.

Doug was a long time resident of Lansing, Michigan where he worked as a general contractor for Nielsen Commercial Construction in Holt, MI. In 2011 he retired to Florida.Doug was an active member of the VineLife Cowboy Church. Doug was an avid golfer and enjoyed skiing, sailing, boating and fishing. He had a love for music, singing and playing the guitar. Doug was a huge MSU Spartan fan.He will always be remembered for his amazing smile and infectious laugh. Doug never knew a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Kathy Sirmons; son, Douglas (Tiv) Sirmons of Virginia Beach, VA; daughters, Lisa (Steve) Rochard of Williamsburg, VA, Sheryl (Darren) McCarty of Royal Oak, MI, and Leslie Sirmons of Atoka, TN; stepdaughter, Amy Sanders of Sullivan, IL; stepson, David (Charity) Sanders of North Scituate, RI; and sister, Nancy Sirmons of Green Cove Springs, FL. He was a proud Pepop of 16 grandchildren. He was blessed to have many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace Sirmons and sisters, Bernice Sirmons, Doris Patton and Mary Alice Stanton.

A special thank you to his caregivers, Lori, Lisa and Cindy, the wonderful nurses and staff at the Vitas Hospice House, Dr. Alex Dickert and staff, Pastor David Shirkey and Jennie, and Rolf and Shirley Storsteen for their unending love, compassion and support.

Alzheimer's is a cruel disease. "They may forget what you said, but they never forget how you made them feel." - Carl W. Buechner

Memorial donations can be made to UF College of Medicine for use in Alzheimer's Research at http://ctrnd.med.ufl.edu/support-us/ , or to VineLife Cowboy Church, 1828 Kimberly Lane, Inverness, FL 34452.

Graveside Services at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019. Meet at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness at 9:00 AM to follow the procession. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:45 AM, at the Heinz Funeral Home. Afterwards, family and friends will gather at the Whispering Pines Rec Center, in Inverness. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation.

