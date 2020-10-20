1/1
Murrice S "Smoaky" Herb
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murrice S. "Smoaky" Herb, age 96 of Floral City, FL passed away October 18, 2020 at The Bridge Life Care Center of Ocala. A native of Citrus County, and a life time resident, she was born in Floral City on November 4, 1924 to the late Martin M. and Frances Landrum Smoak. She was self-employed, working in the citrus and agriculture industry most of her life. She also was the proprietor of the Wishing Stone Tavern between Inverness and Floral City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inverness.
She is survived by her son, Dane E. Herb who lives in Ocala. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Herb, Jr. and her siblings, Carey and Morgan Smoak; Leone Banes, and Allene Bellot; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Fu-neral Home with The Rev. Dr. Byron Brown, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Lake Lindsey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Smoaky's memory may be made to The First Baptist Church of Inverness or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved