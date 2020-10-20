Murrice S. "Smoaky" Herb, age 96 of Floral City, FL passed away October 18, 2020 at The Bridge Life Care Center of Ocala. A native of Citrus County, and a life time resident, she was born in Floral City on November 4, 1924 to the late Martin M. and Frances Landrum Smoak. She was self-employed, working in the citrus and agriculture industry most of her life. She also was the proprietor of the Wishing Stone Tavern between Inverness and Floral City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inverness.
She is survived by her son, Dane E. Herb who lives in Ocala. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Herb, Jr. and her siblings, Carey and Morgan Smoak; Leone Banes, and Allene Bellot; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Fu-neral Home with The Rev. Dr. Byron Brown, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Lake Lindsey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Smoaky's memory may be made to The First Baptist Church of Inverness or a charity of your choice
.