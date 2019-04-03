Myrtis "Mickey" Pridemore, 91 of Ocala, FL passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of Marion County Legacy House. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday April 4, 2019 in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, with Chaplain Warren Thompson presiding. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019