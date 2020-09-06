Nan M. Edwards, 91, became an angel Saturday morning August 29, 2020 at The American House Assisted Living Facility in Estero, Florida.

During her life she lived at several locations in central and southern Florida. She had moved to The American House to be close to her caretakers, granddaughter Wendy Oros and her fiancé, Matthew Pitel. She earlier met the love of her life while working at Publix Supermarkets and they both spent many great years at Publix before retiring from there.

Nan was a no nonsense person and grew up in a time before computers when you had to be able to think for yourself. She amazed family, friends, and doctors with her memory from the past and the present. She loved garage sales but hated to let go of anything. If you needed something and she had it, she could pretty much tell you where to find it.

She was preceded in death by her soulmate, Russel T. Edwards 2015, her daughter, Patricia L. Carson in 1995, and her sister, Betty O. Klatt in 2017.

Left to mourn our family matriarch is 2 granddaughters, Wendy Oros, Naples, Fl, Brandy (Jason) Pierce, Battle Creek, Mi; 4 brothers, James Hamilton, Rocky Mt, Mo., Gorman Hamilton, Weirsdale, Fl., Gerald Hamilton, Floral City, Fl., and Lewis Hamilton, Orange City, Fl.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 AM from the Charles Davis Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Red Level Cemetery.

