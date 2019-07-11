|
Graveside Services for Mrs. Nancy C. Andrews, age 85 years, of Inverness, will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness. Interment will follow.
She was born October 25, 1933 in Newport, RI, daughter of Leicester and Florence (Arnett) Clarke and passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Deltona. Mrs. Andrews enjoyed reading and was Baptist by Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Kenneth E. Andrews. Survivors include son, Michael Andrews of Palm Bay, FL, daughter, Terri (Chuck Huffman) Andrews of Deland, FL, grandchildren, Casey Andrews and Heather (Nathan) Holic,and 3 Great Grandchildren: Jackson, Carson, and Gavin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral
Home.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 11, 2019