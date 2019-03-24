Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C, Manafort. View Sign



Born on October 29, 1951 in Evanston, Illinois, Nancy spent her early childhood on the North Shore of Chicago, Illinois and then moved to Wilton, Connecticut where she attended school for her remaining elementary through high school years. After graduating from Colby Junior College in New London, NH (now Colby Sawyer), she earned her BA in Fine Arts from Albion College in Albion, MI. Her artistic talents were put to good use in her career in public relations and advertising, at firms in both Florida and Connecticut.

Nancy would be the first to describe the happiest years of her life to be the time when she married James Manafort Sr and became the stepmom to his wonderful kids and eventually grandkids. At family dinners, Christmas mornings, celebrations of every kind, Nancy reveled in the joys of family.

Nancy got the family golfer gene from her dad, a scratch golfer and club champion in Illinois. A long time member of the Country Club of Farmington, she spent many of her retirement years at Black Diamond in Lecanto, Florida where her great joy was to win the club championship one year.

Philanthropy was central to Nancy's life in her later years, as she served on the board of the Black Diamond Foundation, My Sisters Place, and volunteered countless hours for the St Francis Foundation, the MS Foundation, and the Petit Family Foundation.

Nancy is survived by her late husband's family: Virginia O'Connor (Michael), James Manafort Jr. (Jolyn), Lynne Romano (Salvatore), David Manafort (Randi), Joy Anello (David Iser), Lindsay Griffin (Shawn), and Shawn Manafort; grandchildren Elizabeth Rosado (Lucas) and Andrew O'Connor, Nicholas (Katy), Gene, Sandra, Madelyn and James Manafort, Salvatore, Vincent, and Maryssa Romano, David, Joseph, and Anthony Manafort, Alyssa Anello, Julianna and Frankie Griffin; and five great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings Leslie Rennie-Hill (Kenton Hill), Gary Hawk (Joyce), Jeff Hawk (Shere), Stacy Remke, Sara Remke, Andy Remke, and Priscilla Remke; niece Amelia Monteiro (Shams); aunt Janet Wilson; and cousins Scott Wilson (Deanna) and Rennie Washburn (David).

She was preceded in death by her husband James Manafort Sr, mother Joyce Charn Hawk, father John Remke, stepfather Wayne Hawk, and half-brother John Remke Jr.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main Street, Farmington, CT on March 30, 2019 at 1 pm. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a gift to the Saint Francis Hospital Foundation, 95 Woodland Street - 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105, or online at Donation.

