The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Nancy Carol McGaheran, age 82, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A time of sharing and refreshments will be held immediately following the service in Funeral Home's Community Room. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to either the , at www.alz.org/nca/donate or by mailing to PO Box 96011 Washington D.C. 20090-6011, or Vitas Hospice at www.Vitas.com. or by sending a check to Lecanto Vitas Hospice 3280 W. Audubon Park Path Lecanto, FL 34461. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Nancy was born on February 1, 1937 in Oxford, NJ, daughter of James and Mary (Richards) Nelson. She died December 4, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She had worked for the New Jersey Department of Corrections as a bookkeeper and in 1985, moved to Homosassa from Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Nancy loved to paint and enjoyed teaching others to paint. She and her husband were members of the Citrus County Cruisers. Nancy's family says of her that she was a strong, independent, creative and loving person; who made friends easily, loved her long haired chihuahua Daisy, and her family.
Mrs. McGaheran was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, James J. McGaheran, her parents and her brother, James R. Nelson. Nancy is survived by a daughter, Melanie (Kevin) Foy of Inverness, FL, son, James J. (Amy) McGaheran, Jr. of Norwood, NY, 4 Grandchildren: Delaney, Keegan, Quinn, Kayden, and her loving canine companion Daisy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020