On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Nancy Charlotte Chandler, loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at age 73.
Nancy was born on February 19, 1947 in Norwalk, CT to the late Leslie and Elsie (Hartshorn) Deering. She followed her children's move to Inverness, FL from New Milford, CT in 2004. She was passionate about many things, especially her love for Jesus and sharing His love with all those she met, always wanting everyone to know and experience Him on a personal level. She was known for her giving nature, offering her time, words, or thoughts and prayers to anyone she could. She faithfully served in her community, and this included her countless hours involved with Awana, Olympians, Toastmasters, Healing the Children, and New Milford Social Services in Connecticut. After moving to Citrus County, she found new opportunities to serve with the Sheriff's Office, Guardian Ad Litem, Ombudsmen, and the Key Love program at her church. She was also proud of becoming an AVID tutor and making a difference in the lives of many Citrus High School students. Nancy touched the hearts of everyone she crossed paths with. She was a long-time member of Northville Baptist Church in New Milford, CT and attended First Baptist Church of Inverness throughout her time in Florida. Beyond her generous heart, she thoroughly enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, coloring, and completing word-finds.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her three children, Kathleen, Shannon, and Richard Jr.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Rinaldi (Tony), Shannon Castonguay (Jim) and one son, Richard Chandler Jr. (Kelly), all of Inverness, FL. Six grandchildren, James (27), Elizabeth (24), Annaliese (22), Matthew (21), Leanndra (20) and Sloane (6), as well as a brand-new great-grandson Kendon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 AM at Calvary Church, Inverness on November 14, 2020.
Cremation care by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
