1/1
Nancy Charlotte Chandler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Nancy Charlotte Chandler, loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at age 73.
Nancy was born on February 19, 1947 in Norwalk, CT to the late Leslie and Elsie (Hartshorn) Deering. She followed her children's move to Inverness, FL from New Milford, CT in 2004. She was passionate about many things, especially her love for Jesus and sharing His love with all those she met, always wanting everyone to know and experience Him on a personal level. She was known for her giving nature, offering her time, words, or thoughts and prayers to anyone she could. She faithfully served in her community, and this included her countless hours involved with Awana, Olympians, Toastmasters, Healing the Children, and New Milford Social Services in Connecticut. After moving to Citrus County, she found new opportunities to serve with the Sheriff's Office, Guardian Ad Litem, Ombudsmen, and the Key Love program at her church. She was also proud of becoming an AVID tutor and making a difference in the lives of many Citrus High School students. Nancy touched the hearts of everyone she crossed paths with. She was a long-time member of Northville Baptist Church in New Milford, CT and attended First Baptist Church of Inverness throughout her time in Florida. Beyond her generous heart, she thoroughly enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, coloring, and completing word-finds.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her three children, Kathleen, Shannon, and Richard Jr.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Rinaldi (Tony), Shannon Castonguay (Jim) and one son, Richard Chandler Jr. (Kelly), all of Inverness, FL. Six grandchildren, James (27), Elizabeth (24), Annaliese (22), Matthew (21), Leanndra (20) and Sloane (6), as well as a brand-new great-grandson Kendon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 AM at Calvary Church, Inverness on November 14, 2020.
Cremation care by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGan Cremation Service LLC
65 N Florida Avenue
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 419-7917
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved