Nancy Hayden Cressey Crusan

A limb has fallen from the Family Tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul at rest. Remembering all, how I truly was blessed."

Nancy Hayden Cressey Crusan passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, August 4, 1949 to the late Lois Hayden Cressey and Warren Ashton Cressey. She grew up in Groveland, Florida, where she graduated from High School and attended Lake Sumter Junior College in Leesburg, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jerrold Stanford Crusan (he was in the Air Force and served in Vietnam). They traveled all over the world for United Artist (Europe, Russia, Australia, the Orient, Canada, South America and every state in the United States) before retiring to Inverness, Florida.

Nancy was a Wildlife Rehabilitator for the State of Florida. She became "a last home" for many rescued, homeless and injured animals - parrots, raccoons, emus, a blind pony, cats, dogs, tortoises, pigs and many more. She was a Charter Member of "Great Pigs of Fortune" taking in, supporting and finding safe homes for "her pigs."

Nancy leaves behind a sister, Carol Cressey Adams (Terrence) of Otto, North Carolina; three brothers, Warren Ashton Cressey II (Christine) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Gary Cressey (Debbie) of Monteverde, Florida and Fred A. Cressey of Groveland, Florida. She also leaves behind four nieces, one nephew, two great nieces, two great nephews, one great-great niece and many cousins.

Nancy and Jerry will be interred at the VA Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Come Family and Friends to see Nancy off for her next great adventure!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local rescue leagues.

"Say not in grief - she is no more but live in thankfulness that she was!" (Ancient Hebrew Proverb)



