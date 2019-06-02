Nancy J. Beck, 87 of Crystal River, FL formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Wednesday evening May 29, 2019 at Cedar Creek

Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River, FL. She was born Saturday January 16, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Helen (Buerkle) Dunn and came to Florida six years ago from Pittsburgh. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Carl B. Beck. Her surviving family members are; sons Robert and Timothy Beck, grandchildren Mitchell and Sarah Lynn.

A private graveside service will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where she will be interred next to her beloved husband. If so desired, please consider a memorial donation in Nancy's name to the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Charles St. Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.

