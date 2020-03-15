Nancy Jean Clemons, 73, of Homosassa, FL. passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. Born April 11, 1946, in Washington DC, Daughter of the late Jean and Margaret Canon.
Nancy moved to Florida in the 60's and found her way to Citrus County where she settled and found her happiness in Old Homosassa with her late husband Conrad "Tim" Clemons.
Survived by her sister Joan (Leo)Francis of OH; brother Roy Canon of Chile; two sons, Bill (Laura) Lambutis of FL; Jim (Kathy) Martin of GA; Five grandchildren, Brandon and Kaitlyn Lambutis of FL; Amy, Jennifer and Gail (Martin) of GA; Eleven great grandchildren. Along with all her close friends who she considered family.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date at her residence. In lieu of flowers the family suggest to please donate to the in memory of Nancy to help find a cure for this horrible disease.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020