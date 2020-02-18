Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise Pekins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Louise Pekins of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on February 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Nancy was born in Lexington, MA on May 11, 1931 and was one of four children born to the late John M. and Gladys V. (Yorke) Lynch. After graduating from Lexington High School in 1950, she married Everett "Red" Pekins with whom she shared 52 years of loving marriage until his passing on October 13, 2002.

Nancy and Red raised their family in Concord, Massachusetts. Nancy worked for the local police department and public schools as a crossing guard for 14 years. She was a member of the Tritiarian Congregational Church where she served as a Deacon for many years.

Retiring in 1987 Nancy and Red made Inverness, Florida their new home, joining the First Presbyterian Church. Nancy spent many, many, happy hours at the church as co-chair of the kitchen, organizing and cooking for luncheons, dinners and special events for 25 years. Nancy also became an ordained Elder and Deacon in the church serving for 30 years and in 2016 was awarded Elder Emeritus. She was also a 20-year driver for Meals on Wheels and an active member of the Inverness Women's Club for 25 years.

Nancy will always be remembered for her years of sending notes and cards of loving wishes and comfort to family, friends, and community members. She was an accomplished bridge player, avid reader and lover of books. Nancy lived a life of faith, gratitude, love and service to others.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents John & Gladys and her siblings: Eileen J. Fradette, Lionel M. Lynch, Robert L. Lynch and Carol A. McArthur. Nancy is survived by her son, Ronald E. Pekins of Floral City, Florida; her daughter, Dianne R. Baietti and her husband Rick Baietti of Yarmouth, Maine; and daughter in-law, Teresa Pekins; grandchildren: Ronald Pekins Jr., Candace Banks, and Rebecca Spear; as well as 5 great grandchildren, her beloved nieces and nephews, and countless friends and church family members.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for Wednesday, February 19 that 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness "Shoe Box Mission." 206 Washington Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450. Or the Lakes Region Library of Inverness. 1511 Druid Rd. Inverness, FL 34452.

