Nancy R. Oliveri, a former resident of Beverly Hills, recently passed away. She was a stellar member of our community. Eventually, Nancy decided it was time to move closer to family in New Jersey a few years ago.

While living in Citrus County, Nancy was involved with her beloved church, Good Shepard Lutheran Church. Every Thursday she joined fellow church members to feed the less fortunate through the S.O.S. Food Pantry. When she was not involved at Good Shepard, she was at the Citrus County Resource Center, where she was President of the Friends of the Community Center and one of the founders of the Circle of Friends Gift Shop. The gift shop is approaching its tenth year, it was founded to provide additional income to the Meals on Wheels Program to deliver meals to homebound seniors.

As President of the Friends of the Community Center, she also started craft sales and auctions to raise additional funds to help those attending the senior centers. With her talents, she created quite a few items that were sold through these additional fundraisers. Nancy was a very talented seamstress; she was known for her dressed bisque dolls, which she made. In her home, she displayed a family of children from birth to adults. All of her "kids" had names and filled her with joy.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020

