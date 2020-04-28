|
|
Nancyeve S. Fallon, age 76, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice House. Nancyeve (Nancy) was born on February 5, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Eva (Lind) Lambing. She was a retired Registered Nurse and moved to Citrus County in 1998 from Columbia, MD.
Known as one of the world's sweetest, caring and generous people by all who knew her, she will be sorely missed.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tom; one daughter, Susie and her husband Pete; two granddaughters, Kristen and her husband Joey, Cindy and her husband Mike.; and one great grandson, Eli.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020