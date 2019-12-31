Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Naoma Lee Zimmanck, 76, of Homosassa, FL, passed away at her home on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019. A native of Warren, Michigan, Naoma was born Dec. 5, 1943 to Frank and Naoma Kinsman. One of four children, Lee, as she was known to many, moved to Homosassa in 1975 from Pinellas Park, FL and was a former day supervisor for Metal Industries in Crystal River, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Kinsman. Naoma is survived by her loving husband of nearly 46 years, Frank Zimmanck of Homosassa, FL; daughters Leesa Glazier and Patty Drake, both of Homosassa, FL; son Frank Zimmanck IV (Tami) of Texas; brother Robert Kinsman (Barbara) of Michigan; sister Dorcas Mertes (Harold) of Michigan; grandchildren Brandi Cohen (Cori), Ashlee Stark (Kenny), Carl Shelt (Amanda), Tasha Roderick (Brian Johnson), Chasidi Drake (Nate Pierce), Austin Drake Gregory, Frank Zimmanck V and Samantha Brugonone, and great grandchildren Cortavious Cohen, Chelsi Cohen, Kendal Stark, Brittany Stark, Kaylynne Stark, Colbi Stark, Julius Roderick, Angeleena Roderick and Haylee Pierce.
Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Interment will be private. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
