|
|
Naomi Marie Spencer, 57, of Inverness, FL passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, FL.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ft. Cooper Baptist Church on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Marne Palmani officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City, FL. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until service time. Arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Landuma Bible Translation, % Enthos 360, 312 W. 1st Street, Sanford, FL 32771.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020