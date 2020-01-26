Natalie Warrick
1928-2019
Teacher, wife, author, and mother spanning into great-grand motherhood. Self-described "do-gooder June Cleaver dream child, the never-get-in-trouble, always-do-what's-expected child, an i-dotter, a t-crosser, an honor roll, cross-carrying, soul sister."
Natalie's love of knowledge, education, and creativity propelled her to attain a BS in English and MA in education at Western Michigan University. She happily taught in Mona Shores Schools for 35 years, then retired in central Florida for as many.
Her faith provided life-long guiding inspiration. A founding member of Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, she served on the vestry, on planning, search, and memorial committees, and as lay eucharistic minister. She said she had a prayer list longer than Santa's gift list.
Her joyful published poetry works include "Looking at Life Through a Small Eye" and a volume for children titled "A Mighty Warrior is the Ant." The essence of her voice and her abundant love lives in our hearts forever. We, the Haverkate, Michaels, Sevcik, Arnold, and Warrick families, are enriched by her long and beautiful life and influence.
Eucharistic celebration of Natalie's life will take place Saturday February 1 at 11 am at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Lecanto. In lieu of flowers, gifts are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020