Neal Eugene Ross, age 76, a winter resident of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Neal was born on January 11, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Harold and Carol (Eckley) Ross. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Viet-Nam War. A Christian by faith, he attended worship services at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness. Neal was a Past Commander of, and very active in, the Cpl. James O. Jordan VFW Post #3374 in Greenville, PA.He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid collector of Zippo lighters, and knives.
Those left to mourn Neal's passing include his brother, Robert M. Ross of Wellsboro, PA and his sister, Rebecca Gruner and her husband Donald of Reno, NV. To honor Neal's life and his service to his country, a graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Pastor Ron Fonfara of the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness delivered a spiritual message and full military honors were rendered by the Citrus County Honor Guard.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019