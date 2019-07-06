Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil H. Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Ann Setan Church Citrus Springs , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neil H. Lawrence 1939 – 2019

Neil H. Lawrence, 80, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born on April 14, 1939 in Oxford, MI, he was the son to Victor & Mary Jarrett Lawrence. He married Margaret Deschenes on December 20, 2012. She survives.

Neil was a 20-year United States Army Veteran and served two tours in Vietnam. He also volunteered as a First Responder in Florida. Neil enjoyed traveling and loved tinkering with and fixing things. He was always a happy man, who enjoyed life and always helped others.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret; 3 sons, Steven (Colette) Lawrence of Waynesboro, PA, Michael (Jennifer) Lawrence of Newport News, VA, Eric Lawrence of Brooksville, FL; 4 grandchildren, Samantha (Brandon) Miller of Troy, MO, Nicole Lawrence of Waynesboro, PA, Gregory Darnell of Killeen, TX, Samantha Paige Lawrence of Newport News, VA; a great-granddaughter, Mia Lawrence; 2 half-sisters, Lyle Foist and Louise Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nathan Lawrence; 2 sisters; and his first wife, Nancy Lawrence in 2002.

A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Setan Church in Citrus Springs, FL, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local VFW.

