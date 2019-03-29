Nella D. Whittaker-Polston-Couvillon, age 83, of Lecanto, FL passed away at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL on March 26, 2019. Nella was born in Monterey, TN on October 2, 1935 to the late Modesta and Dorothy (Henry) Whittaker. She made Dunnellon FL her home in 1993 after relocating from Chicago, IL. She attended Olivet Nazarene University where she met William "Bud" Polston. Both were active in the Nazarene Church and attended worship services at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene. After Bud passed away she later married Paul Couvillon. Nella loved being a homemaker and raising her family. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading and gardening. She especially loved growing flowers.

Those left to mourn Nella's passing include her sons: Jeff Polston and his fiancée Mary, Brian Polston and his wife Pamela; daughter, Sandra Hamrick and her husband Don; brother, Billy Whittaker and his wife Vida; sisters: Brenda Heck and her husband Patrick, Dianna Smith and her husband Ronnie; sister in law, Betty Polston; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Nella was preceded in death by her husband William "Bud" Polston, and later her husband of 10 years, Paul Couvillon; son Mark William Polston and sister, Jean Cash.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance has been scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join Nella's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary