Nicholas Hrycaj, of Jacksonville, FL passed away at his father's home in Inverness, FL after a lengthy battle with cancer on September 3, 2019. Nicholas was 41 years of age. He was born in Detroit, MI on December 2, 1977 to Stefan Hrycaj and the late Judith Ellen (Clay) Hrycaj. He had resided in Jacksonville, FL since 1993 after his family relocated from Michigan. Nicholas had been employed by Bank of America for over 23 years, with his latest position being that of ATM Fraud Analyst. He was part of a bank team that regularly did community service work. He was passionate about the game of baseball, loving his Detroit Tigers and playing the game himself since grade school. He was also the coach and player of a Co-Ed Softball team. When he wasn't playing baseball, Nicholas enjoyed a good round of golf with friends as well as support all sporting events in Florida and beyond. He loved to travel going on road trips, taking cruises, or finding an adventure with friends. He liked Florida life and greatly enjoyed going to the beach along with seeing live music. Nicholas had a great many friends in which he made laugh, inspire, smile and most importantly have fun. He embraced life to the fullest and made sure there was never a dull weekend to be had. At a young age he embraced the ethos of Superman, a quality that was very evident to his family and friends as he bravely battled his illness without fear. Nicholas will be remembered for his great positive attitude that was contagious to all he encountered, his beautiful smile and his wonderful laugh. He was a fearless man that was never afraid to be himself or just act a little silly for the common wellbeing of others just to make someone else feel good.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Hrycaj in 2016. He is survived by his father, Stefan Hrycaj, and his sister, Lara Hrycaj of Dearborn, MI.
A celebration of life memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday September 11 at 11:00am from the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness with Reverend Ron Pfeifer officiating. Reception to follow the service. Cremation care provided by Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019