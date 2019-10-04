|
|
Nick Oleskevich, 98 of Homosassa, FL passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at Life Care Center of Citrus County.
He was born September 18, 1921 to Anna and Nicholas Oleskevich in Chicago, IL and he came here 20 plus years ago from Elk Grove Village, IL. Nick was retired from G.P.E. Manufacturing.
He proudly served our country as a member of the US Army Air Corps during WW II and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1947. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann and his son Nick. He is survived by sisters-in-law Joan Crum and Mary Brough and his brother-in-law Roy Brough as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday October 7th from 11 AM until 12 Noon at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Florida national Cemetery in Bushnell, FL beginning at
1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019