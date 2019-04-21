Nina L. Kimball, age 86 of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Inverness, FL. Nina was born January 6, 1933 in Dublin, GA, daughter of Maurice and Mamie (Davis) Hutcherson. She worked as a Medical Administrative Assistant for the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda, CA. Nina and her husband Robert eventually moved to Inverness, Florida from Georgia in 1990. Robert stated that he and Nina knew one another at an early age and kept in touch with one another through the years and eventually they married.

Nina loved the game of golf and loved to play it as well. Robert taught her how to play and she loved it so much that she would compete in Ladies Tournaments. She also achieved 4 holes in one. Nina and Robert also enjoyed traveling extensively together and enjoyed 35 wonderful years together. Robert went on to say he loved Nina very much.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband Robert O. Kimball of Inverness, FL, 2 sons: Russel and Scott Uhls both of CA. Nina was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019