Nina Sue Hinnant, 74, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Mon., Sept. 9, 2019 at her home. A native of Dothan, AL, but raised in Micanopy, FL, Nina was born Nov. 26, 1944 to J.D. and Inez (Watford) Cobb, one of four children. Nina moved to Citrus County in 1973 from Gainesville and was a retired school bus driver, serving the Citrus County School System for 25 years, retiring in 2000, and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinnant was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Marion Levon Hinnant on March 23, 1982 ; Sherry Lynn, deceased infant daughter; a sister, Mary Frances Smith, and a nephew Joseph Smith. She is survived by five children: Tammy Lovinia McDonald (husband Patrick), Homosassa, FL; Sheila Lorraine Layson (husband Jay), Homosassa, FL; Carlene Frances Ottenbaker, Lecanto, FL; as well as Amy Margaret Kellner (husband Billy), Crystal River, FL and Lisa Kelly Rooks (husband Todd), Homosassa, FL, whom Nina considered her daughters; sister Edna Pearl Brigman (husband John), Lecanto, FL; sister Barbara Ann Wozinak, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Daniel Lee Hinnant, Homosassa, FL; Nicole Danielle Hinnant, Citrus Springs, FL; Bryan Alan McDonald, Crystal River, FL; Chakotay Dean McDonald, Findlay, OH; Tasha Lynn Steen (husband Kyle), Crystal River, FL and Joshua Patrick McDonald of Florida; great grandchildren Nevaeh Skye DeBarge, Elijah Lawrence DeBarge, Amos Douglas Steen and Lovinia Dreme Steen; nieces Nancy St. Cyr and Sharon Clark; nephews Bubba, Lee and Tony Brigman and many great nieces and great nephews.
Friends will be received on Mon., Sept. 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL where a Celebration of Life will take place on Tues., Sept. 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A Fellowship Reception will immediately follow at Wilder Funeral Home and if those attending could see it in their hearts, please bring covered dishes or whatever food you wish to share with everyone. Interment will be private at Micanopy Cemetery, Micanopy, FL. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.
