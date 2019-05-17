Nita J. Bartley, 67, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lafayette, IN on May 11, 1952 to the late Lawrence Edward and Betty Ann (Lyman) Morrison.

Nita was a bookkeeper for the sales and contracting industry, and has enjoyed being a Florida resident since 2003.

Her greatest enjoyments were spending time with her family (especially her grandbabies) and friends. She enjoyed boating and watching her grandchildren playing sports.

Nita loved listening to her loving companion of 23 years, Steve Taylor, sing karaoke to her. She was a proud member of the local VFW and American Legion, and she loved supporting American Veterans.

Nita is survived by Steve Taylor, the love of her life; her daughter Stephanie Schmeling of Onalaska, WI; her son Brent Bartley and his wife Donna of Davenport, FL; sisters Judy Rubright of Buck Creek, IN and Joyce Salma of Camden, IN; grandchildren Sam, Hallie, Devyn, and Aidan and great grandchild Brantley. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry Morrison.

Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary