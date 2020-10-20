Nolan James Burkett, 76 of Crystal River, FL passed way October 11, 2020 at Brentwood Rehab in Lecanto, FL. He was born on December 27, 1943 in Toledo, OH to Paul and Hilda (Greifendorf) Burkett of Woodville, Ohio. He was raised on the Greifendorf family farm and graduated from Woodville High School in 1962. He married Kathryn Klobe in 1968 in Toledo, Ohio. Nolan completed a 5 year apprenticeship from UA Local 50 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in 1972. Don't ever call him a plumber - his union book read steamfitter!

He retired in 2005 and spent more time in the garage building two 1934 Ford street rods, and then bought two 1965 Ford Galaxy Convertibles - one in Kathy's name (she wanted to go to a car show and he was working 7 days a week) with the standing joke being he couldn't sell it without her approval! He was very proud that "royalty" rode in it.

His mom was Sr. Center Queen twice in the 4th of July parade and a great niece was in the homecoming court. He and Kathy spent several years traveling to 31 states (including Alaska and Hawaii) finding steam locomotives (some-times riding behind them), taking pictures and then researching their pedigrees.

Nolan liked to play Euchre (at work during lunch breaks) and recently with others in the Meadowcrest Community. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River. When unable to get around easily, he would help with packing food boxes at church, and razzing other members doing the same. He filled Easter eggs for the egg hunt and Easter baskets. Recently he was helping Pastor Joanie recycle unused offering envelopes for use as pew envelopes.

Nolan was preceded in death by his father in 1978 and mother in May 2020. He is survived by his wife Kathryn (Kolbe) Burkett of Crystal River, FL; son, Robert (Dawn) of Homosassa, FL; siblings Rodney (Barbara) Burkett, Lynne Russell and Marlene Hatcher, all of Fremont, OH and Janice Burkett of Gibsonburg, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and their children, cousins and even two grand-dogs, Seymour and Jordie.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. Masks and social distancing requested but NO neckties - Nolan hat-ed wearing them! Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store