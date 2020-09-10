1/1
Nora Elaine Holder
1939 - 2020
Nora Elaine Holder departed from this world on September 5th, 2020 in Waycross, Georgia. Nora was born in Panama City, Florida on November 1st, 1939 to William Henry Rice and Bonnie Kenney Rice. She lived most of her life in Crystal River and Naples, Florida and later in Vidalia and Waycross Georgia.
Nora was blessed in life with 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children Danny Bishop, Charles Bishop, Deborah Hair, Johnny Bishop, James Holder Jr., and Mildred Price. She is also survived by her younger sister Betty Ann Elliot and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her life was blessed by those that knew her, and she blessed many lives in her life-time.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Holder Sr., her beloved son Jerry Bishop, and grand-son Chas Bishop.
She will be reunited with her 3 brothers and 1 sister and first husband Buddy Bishop.
She will be deeply missed and loved. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM on Friday September 11th in the Crystal River Cemetery.
Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
the Crystal River Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
