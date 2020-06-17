Nora Fields
Nora Ellen Baker Fields, was born on January 10, 1946, in Hazard, KY. She passed this life on June 15, 2020 at her home in Dacula, GA.
The family will receive friends, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Joe Fields of Dacula, GA. Nora was the daughter of the late James and Dallie Baker of Hazard, KY. She was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Begley (Finley) and three brothers, George Baker, Bill Baker (Wanda) and Jack Baker (Phyllis), all of Hazard, KY. Nora is survived by two sisters: Ann Davidson (Frank) of Hazard, KY; Edith Baker (Sherry) of Richmond, KY; and three brothers, Carl Baker (Millie) of Inverness, FL; Donnie Baker and Doug Baker (Gail) of Hazard, KY. Nora and Darrell have two children, Darlene Fields Cobb (James Patrick) of Dacula, GA; and Nathan Kelly Fields (Angel) of Christmas, FL; She is the grandmother of nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Katie, Shelby, and Claudia all of GA; Devin, Maddie, Noah, Grace and Elijah of Christmas, FL; and she was the great grandmother of eight. She also leaves behind a special friend and business partner, Maisie Pietrocola of Inverness, FL. Nora held a Bachelor's degree in Banking and a retired banker from the Bank of Inverness, FL.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
