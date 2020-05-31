Nora Hirsch/Souhrada, 48 of Inverness, Florida, ended her fight with cancer on March 28th 2020. Nora was born in Chicago Illinois on January 31st 1972, to the late William and Faith Hirsch. She moved to Citrus County Florida in 1983 with her brother and mother, where she attended Crystal River Middle School and Crystal River High School.
Nora had wandered around and had been a nomad working many odd jobs. One was a long stint at Cracker Barrel, until becoming a mother, with her son William Colbert Hirsch, now 24. She then began her illustrious career at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness Florida where she held many jobs there, until finally holding the title of warranty administrator. She was employed there for 20 plus years. To Nora the dealership was a second family to her. While working at Nick Nicholas Ford Nora met the man that she would marry, CJ Souhrada. They were married on October 6th 2007 they had an epic Italian wedding, and resided in Inverness with both of their children, William and Devin.
Nora was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago. During that time she decided that she would live her life on her own terms. Undergoing numerous surgeries chemo and radiation treatments did not stop her from enjoying her life. She rode Hogs with her husband CJ, she took trips with her friends and family, a big New York City trip with her mother-in-law Diane, and of course the Epic Rob and Nora's Excellent Adventure, where we drove from Crystal River to Chicago Illinois, and spent two weeks on the road.
Nora loved her friends and family equally. She also loved an expensive shot of Patron. She was known to host a big party, make a surprise dinner for you, meet you for drinks, babysit for you on the weekends, let you cry on her shoulder, or if you weren't ready, flash you her boobs!
Nora also had a ridiculous group of girlfriends. For some strange reason the majority of them are named Michelle. There is one named Chell, and a Shanna. There are too many to mention in here, and you all know who you are.
Nora is survived by a massive amount of friends and family. Her immediate family is CJ Souhrada her husband, her son William C Hirsch, and son Devin Souhrada, the light of her life her granddaughter Byleigh Hirsch, Robert T. Hirsch (Brother) and his wife Angela. Lauren Hirsch (Niece),Tristan Hirsch (Nephew), Diane Souhrada ( mother-in-law), and Charlie Souhrada Sr (father-in-law).
Nora - (aka NoNo) - you will never know how much you are missed. But I do know, you know how much you were loved.
Service for Nora will be held and announced as soon as we know when us humans are allowed to gather again.
To anyone that has had the pleasure of being in Nora's life, whether you were a friend, someone she just met, or a family member, thank you, and we love you for supporting Nora, and loving her the way you did. - Rob and CJ
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.